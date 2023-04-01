 Upcoming family fun in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Upcoming family fun in Tacoma

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

A few upcoming activities coordinated by Metro Parks Tacoma.

  • The World of Hip Hop, Eastside Community Center, April 3-6
  • Triple Impact Spring Break Basketball Camp, Eastside Community Center, April 6-7
  • Summer Camp Fun, June 26-August 25, Registration begins April 3
  • Wonderful World of Trees and Plants Walk, Wright Park, April 8
  • Family Nature Walks , Swan Creek Park, April 15
  • Families of the Fort, Forth Nisqually Living History Museum, Every Wednesday-Sunday
  • Senior Arts Program, Eastside Community Center (Starts April 11), Center at Norpoint (Starts April 14)
  • Senior Culinary Arts, Center at Norpoint (Starts April 14), STAR Center (Starts April 16)
  • Teen Late Night, Fridays at Community Centers

