Two Dogs Infected With Rare and Deadly Disease – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Two dogs are currently receiving veterinary care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for salmon poisoning disease.

On March 12, two dogs, named Rogue (6 months old) and Brick (15 weeks old), arrived at the shelter severely ill. Both dogs were experiencing diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, lack of appetite, and extreme weakness.

After thorough veterinary assessment and testing, it was confirmed Rogue and Brick were suffering from salmon poisoning disease.

“The mortality rate of this disease is often really high,” says Dr. Katherine Spaulding, associate shelter veterinarian at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “If left untreated, dogs usually succumb to the disease within seven to ten days.”

Salmon poisoning disease is about 90% fatal to dogs and is unique to the Pacific Northwest region.

The disease comes from dangerous bacteria that live within a parasite whose hosts are raw salmon and other fish. This chain of events – a dog consuming raw fish and being infected with a parasite that is infected with bacteria – is what leads to a critical situation.

Over the last several days, Rogue and Brick have received round-the-clock care with antibiotics, anti-parasitic medications, fluids, and constant monitoring. The dogs are slowly showing signs that they are feeling better, but their healing journeys have just begun.

Donations from the community are urgently needed to help cover the costly medical care for these two dogs and other pets who come to the shelter suffering and in need of emergency care. Donations can be made on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/rogue-and-brick.

More information regarding salmon poisoning disease can be found at: www.thehumanesociety.org/salmon-poisoning.