City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup City Council will meet on Monday, April 3, 2023 and Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott, located at 202 15th Ave SW, Puyallup, Washington.

You may contact the City Clerk’s Office by phone at 253-841-5480 or by email at dvessels@puyallupwa.gov if you have any questions or require additional information.