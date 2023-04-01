McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan Approved by City Council – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan was fully adopted on Tuesday, March 21 during the City Council Meeting.

“It was evident that we needed a vision that fosters neighborhood growth and a stronger sense of community,” City Councilmember Catherine Ushka said. “The McKinley Hill community has always been willing to come together when there is work that needs to get done, and hundreds have helped shape this plan which will inform our future investments and partnerships as a City. The City Council is committed to bringing this vision to life and will review the plan’s progress each year. I look forward to each milestone we complete, and the many opportunities ahead of us to celebrate what we have achieved together.”

The plan was developed in partnership with the McKinley Hill neighbors after more than a year of community engagement, including steering groups, committees, surveys, community events and action mapping. The plan outlines specific goals, recommendations, and actions for the City and its partners to support implementation of the community’s vision of the future of McKinley Hill. These actions are outlined in the McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan document, which is available at cityoftacoma.org/McKinleyNP.

With the formal adoption by the City Council, the plan will formally become an implementation strategy of the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan, and implementation of the recommended goals and actions will continue to move forward in partnership with McKinley Hill neighbors.

The McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan is the first neighborhood plan through the City’s Neighborhood Planning Program, which was launched in January 2022 as a pilot and was officially funded for continuation in the 2023-2024 biennium budget.

The Neighborhood Planning Program supports implementation of the City’s larger planning initiatives and goals. For more information about the City’s Long Range Planning Division or the Neighborhood Planning Program, visit cityoftacoma.org/PDS.

The purpose of the program is to provide equitable planning and development services at a grassroots level to help communities create strong, vibrant, and diverse neighborhoods. The program currently includes the McKinley and Proctor neighborhoods. The next round of neighborhoods will be announced in later 2023.