 SR 167 Master Plan’s second Online Open House is Live through April 15 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

SR 167 Master Plan’s second Online Open House is Live through April 15

· Leave a Comment ·

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

We recently launched the second online open house to share progress on the State Route 167 Master Plan. The SR 167 corridor runs parallel to Interstate 5 between Renton and Tacoma and experiences daily traffic congestion. The Master Plan is a study to identify multi-modal improvements to help move people and goods more efficiently in our region.

What can you do in the online open house?

  • Learn about the process of reaching the recommended scenario
  • Learn how community and partner feedback informed the recommendation
  • Learn about the plan outcomes and next steps
  • Submit questions and comments to WSDOT

The online format allows you to visit at a time and place convenient for you and is available through Saturday, April 15, 2023. Information is accessible in English, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese languages. The public is also invited to comment by phone at 800-574-9450.

The final SR 167 Master Plan Study will be released in June and will detail the Final Recommendation and outcomes.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *