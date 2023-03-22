SR 167 Master Plan’s second Online Open House is Live through April 15 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

We recently launched the second online open house to share progress on the State Route 167 Master Plan. The SR 167 corridor runs parallel to Interstate 5 between Renton and Tacoma and experiences daily traffic congestion. The Master Plan is a study to identify multi-modal improvements to help move people and goods more efficiently in our region.

What can you do in the online open house?

Learn about the process of reaching the recommended scenario

Learn how community and partner feedback informed the recommendation

Learn about the plan outcomes and next steps

Submit questions and comments to WSDOT

The online format allows you to visit at a time and place convenient for you and is available through Saturday, April 15, 2023. Information is accessible in English, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese languages. The public is also invited to comment by phone at 800-574-9450.

The final SR 167 Master Plan Study will be released in June and will detail the Final Recommendation and outcomes.