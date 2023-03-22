Spring Fair Photo Contest Deadline Extended to April 1 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Photographic Society.
Got a great photograph? Enter it into the Washington State Fair Spring Photo Contest and compete for cash prizes!
Amateur photographers who derive less than 50% of their income are eligible to participate.
Any image suitable for a family fair is acceptable. People can submit up to 5 entries ($10 entry fee per photo).
Registration deadline has been extended to Saturday, April 1. Photos can be dropped off at:
- Robi’s Lakewood Camera
- Washington State Fair Office
- Speedy One Hour Photo (Pacific Ave in Tacoma)
- Glazer’s Camera in Seattle
- Kenmore Camera in Kenmore
For more information on requirements, visit tacomaphoto.org.
