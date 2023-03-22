 Spring Fair Photo Contest Deadline Extended to April 1 – The Suburban Times

Spring Fair Photo Contest Deadline Extended to April 1

Submitted by Tacoma Photographic Society.

Got a great photograph? Enter it into the Washington State Fair Spring Photo Contest and compete for cash prizes!

Amateur photographers who derive less than 50% of their income are eligible to participate.

Any image suitable for a family fair is acceptable. People can submit up to 5 entries ($10 entry fee per photo).

Registration deadline has been extended to Saturday, April 1. Photos can be dropped off at:

  • Robi’s Lakewood Camera
  • Washington State Fair Office
  • Speedy One Hour Photo (Pacific Ave in Tacoma)
  • Glazer’s Camera in Seattle
  • Kenmore Camera in Kenmore

For more information on requirements, visit tacomaphoto.org.

