Spring Fair Photo Contest Deadline Extended to April 1 – The Suburban Times

Got a great photograph? Enter it into the Washington State Fair Spring Photo Contest and compete for cash prizes!

Amateur photographers who derive less than 50% of their income are eligible to participate.

Any image suitable for a family fair is acceptable. People can submit up to 5 entries ($10 entry fee per photo).

Registration deadline has been extended to Saturday, April 1. Photos can be dropped off at:

Robi’s Lakewood Camera

Washington State Fair Office

Speedy One Hour Photo (Pacific Ave in Tacoma)

Glazer’s Camera in Seattle

Kenmore Camera in Kenmore

For more information on requirements, visit tacomaphoto.org.