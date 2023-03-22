Rainbow Center names Quincy Tyson Executive Director – The Suburban Times

Rainbow Center announcement.

The Rainbow Center announced the selection of a new Executive Director. Quincy J. Tyson has been selected as its eighth Executive Director.

Quincy J. Tyson

Quincy comes to Tacoma via San Diego. But he is not new to Tacoma. Quincy attended the University of Puget Sound and lived in Tacoma for several years after visiting family here many times in his youth. Quincy is making the transition from working in for-profit corporations to leading a nonprofit organization for the first time. His education, transferable skills, and collaborative nature make him a good fit for the organization.

“I am excited to be returning to the Tacoma/Pierce County community in this capacity,” said Quincy.” I am even more elated to be working with such a great team at the Rainbow Center that is driven by heartfelt desires to do good in and for our community. To the community, my community, let us get ready to do great things together. Let us continue to lead by example and set the bar for the rest of the country to follow.”

Founded in 1997, Rainbow Center’s mission is: Through education, advocacy, and celebration, Rainbow Center expands resources and safe space for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, two-spirit, questioning, and allied community of the south Puget Sound.

Quincy succeeds Troy Christensen, long-time nonprofit leader in Tacoma/Pierce County. “I couldn’t be more excited for Rainbow Center and our community. Quincy’s arrival comes at a perfect time for the growth of center, both internally and externally. Congratulations to the Board of Directors on selecting Quincy,” said Christensen.

“We are so very pleased to announce this appointment,” reports Dixie Mooney – Rainbow Center Board of Directors President. “Quincy brings leadership, energy and creativity to the organization’s mission along with a deep sense of commitment to our community. He brings experience, enthusiasm, great communication skills and a fresh air to our organization. We feel very lucky to have found him and look forward to a successful and invigorating future.”