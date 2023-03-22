Pierce Transit Offers ORCA LIFT Starting April 1 – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Beginning April 1, Pierce Transit joins regional transit partners in offering the ORCA LIFT program. ORCA LIFT is a reduced adult fare program available to individuals with incomes below or equal to 200 percent of Federal Poverty Level guidelines.

Those who qualify will pay $1 adult fare per one-way trip on Pierce Transit buses and Runner services (Tideflats, Ruston, Spanaway, JBLM), and reduced fare per one-way trip on the following transit services:

Sound Transit services such as ST Express, Link Light Rail, Sounder Commuter Rail

King County Metro buses, Water Taxi, Seattle Monorail, Seattle Streetcar

Kitsap Transit buses

Everett Transit buses

Community Transit buses

To help eligible customers access this benefit, Pierce Transit has partnered with King County Public Health and Sound Transit to conduct ORCA LIFT outreach and enrollment at the Customer Service Center at Tacoma Dome Station, 505 East 25th Street, Tacoma. The enrollment eligibility process will be performed on site with an agent Tuesdays and Thursdays between March 21 and April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can also learn more about program guidelines and how to apply by visiting the info.myORCA.com/LIFT website. The following Pierce County enrollment facilities are accepting in-person applications:

Pierce South Community Service Office – 1301 E. 72 nd St., Tacoma

St., Tacoma Pierce North Community Service Office – 1949 S. State St., Tacoma

Lakewood Community Service Office – 5712 Main St. W. #100, Lakewood

Community Health Centers: 1020 MLK Jr. Way, Tacoma 1708 E. 44 th St., Tacoma 10510 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW., Lakewood 11225 Pacific Ave., Tacoma 134 188 th St. S., Spanaway

The Puyallup Community Service Office is virtual access only; call 877-501-2233.

