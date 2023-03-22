Pierce County seeks public input on 2023 Comprehensive Flood Hazard Management Plan – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County is drafting the 2023 Comprehensive Flood Hazard Management Plan (2023 Flood Plan) and would like the public’s input on how we will address flooding over the next 10 years.

Led by Pierce County Planning and Public Works, the 2023 Flood Plan outlines how Pierce County, in collaboration with local jurisdictions, will address and manage riverine, coastal, groundwater, urban flooding, and river channel migration hazards. It identifies policies, programs, and discrete projects that Pierce County intends to complete within the next 10 years to help improve our community’s resilience to future flood hazards. Additionally, the 2023 Flood Plan will identify further studies needed to better understand the effects of flooding and scope future capital projects.

A change from the past flood hazard planning efforts, this 2023 Flood Plan addresses urban, coastal, riverine, and groundwater flooding throughout Pierce County. The 2023 Flood Plan encompasses the nine watersheds of Pierce County, the Puyallup and Nisqually rivers, their major tributaries and streams, and the Puget Sound shoreline.

The Draft 2023 Flood Plan is now available on the project website at PierceCountyWa.gov/FloodPlan. Community members are invited to attend one of four in-person open houses to meet the project team, ask questions, and share your comments for how the County will manage flooding in the future:

Thursday, March 23, 5 to 7 p.m.

Burley Community Hall

14853 Burley Ave. SE.

Burley, WA 98322

Tuesday, March 28, 5 to 7 p.m.

McMillin Grange

12615 State Route 162 E.

Puyallup, WA 98374

Wednesday, March 29, 5 to 7 p.m.

Pierce County Central Maintenance Facility

4812 196th St. E.

Spanaway, WA 98387

Wednesday, April 12, 5 to 7 p.m.

Sprinker Recreation Center

14824 C St. S.

Tacoma, WA 98444

Those unable to attend an in-person opportunity can engage in this important conversation through our project website at PierceCountyWa.gov/FloodPlan. The website will host an online open house from March 20 through April 18, 2023.

During this period, there will be an opportunity to complete a questionnaire for the Draft 2023 Flood Plan. The Draft Environmental Impact Statement, related to the 2023 Flood Plan, will be published on April 4, 2023, and its public comment period will be open through May 3, 2023.

The 2023 Flood Plan is anticipated to be reviewed and adopted by Pierce County Council by October 2023.