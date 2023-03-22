Obituary Notices – March 22, 2023 – The Suburban Times

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Nancy Anne Beighley.
Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Christopher Stonecipher.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Carlos Felizardo; Raymond J. Howell Jr.; Sharon Sue Martin; Vernon Mason; “Brother Bill” Pavone.
Powers Funeral Home: Donna Mae Smith.
Hill Funeral Home: Nancy Lorrain Corak.
Scott Funeral Home: Talibay Raymond A Twine.
Evangelical Reformed Church: Lennie Anderson. Memorial Service April 1, 11:30 am. 7435 S Madison St., Tacoma, WA 98409.
