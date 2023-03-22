 Obituary Notices – March 22, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – March 22, 2023

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeNancy Anne Beighley.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Christopher Stonecipher.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Carlos Felizardo; Raymond J. Howell Jr.; Sharon Sue Martin; Vernon Mason; “Brother Bill” Pavone.

Powers Funeral Home: Donna Mae Smith.

Hill Funeral HomeNancy Lorrain Corak.

Scott Funeral Home: Talibay Raymond A Twine.

Evangelical Reformed Church: Lennie Anderson. Memorial Service April 1, 11:30 am. 7435 S Madison St., Tacoma, WA 98409.

