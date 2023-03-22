Killian Farooqi serves as Page for Rep. Bronoske – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Dan Bronoske, 28th Legislative District announcement.

Killian Farooqi, a student at Steilacoom High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Dan Bronoske, D-Lakewood, Killian is the child of Miah Simmons and Cecil Simmons of DuPont.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.