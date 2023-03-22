 Killian Farooqi serves as Page for Rep. Bronoske – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Killian Farooqi serves as Page for Rep. Bronoske

· Leave a Comment ·

Office of Rep. Dan Bronoske, 28th Legislative District announcement.

Killian Farooqi, a student at Steilacoom High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Dan Bronoske, D-Lakewood, Killian is the child of Miah Simmons and Cecil Simmons of DuPont.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings. 

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *