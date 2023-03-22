 Hiatus for The Suburban Times – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Hiatus for The Suburban Times

· · Leave a Comment ·

I’m taking a break.

From March 23-April 2 The Suburban Times will be on hiatus.

What does that mean?

  • No new content will be posted to the website.
  • The comment section will be deactivated.
  • No daily emails will be sent.
  • The website will remain open.
  • The Share a Story form (click here) will remain open.

I’ve been collecting – and sharing – local stories and announcements since I created The Suburban Times in 2005. And until now, I have not taken a break.

When the hiatus is over, I’ll work through the backlog and resume operations as normal.

Thank you for reading and supporting The Suburban Times.

Ben Sclair

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *