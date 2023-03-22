Hiatus for The Suburban Times – The Suburban Times

I’m taking a break.

From March 23-April 2 The Suburban Times will be on hiatus.

What does that mean?

No new content will be posted to the website.

The comment section will be deactivated.

No daily emails will be sent.

The website will remain open .

. The Share a Story form (click here) will remain open.

I’ve been collecting – and sharing – local stories and announcements since I created The Suburban Times in 2005. And until now, I have not taken a break.

When the hiatus is over, I’ll work through the backlog and resume operations as normal.

Thank you for reading and supporting The Suburban Times.

Ben Sclair