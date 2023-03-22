Hiatus for The Suburban Times – The Suburban Times

I’m taking a break.
From March 23-April 2 The Suburban Times will be on hiatus.
What does that mean?
- No new content will be posted to the website.
- The comment section will be deactivated.
- No daily emails will be sent.
- The website will remain open.
- The Share a Story form (click here) will remain open.
I’ve been collecting – and sharing – local stories and announcements since I created The Suburban Times in 2005. And until now, I have not taken a break.
When the hiatus is over, I’ll work through the backlog and resume operations as normal.
Thank you for reading and supporting The Suburban Times.
Ben Sclair
Leave a Reply