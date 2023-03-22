CPSD Staff Spotlight: Kristi Kemp Cardey – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight this week features Beachwood Elementary School head secretary Kristi Kemp Cardey.

Kristi has worked in CPSD for 27 years and has been at Beachwood for the past seven. She has filled a variety of roles in the district, including kitchen manager and paraeducator, before moving into a secretary position.

Kristi loves working with military families and assisting parents, guardians and students with the unique needs that come with a military connection. “Families are coming into a new state, they’re tired, and they have a lot on their plate,” she said. “I think I have good intuition and can pick up on things very fast, so I am always eager to help support families as soon as I notice that they need help.”

Secretaries play a special role at all CPSD schools because they are the first person families interact with when they come through the door. They are often the first to hear about a family’s needs and provide guidance even when helping with something that requires the input of many different departments. “You’re the face of the school, which is not always easy, but I really enjoy getting to know the kids, getting to know the families and doing my best to make them comfortable,” she said.

Above all, Kristi feels a great sense of pride when she knows she made an impact on the lives of Beachwood students and families that may have been navigating difficult situations. “When I hear a parent say, ‘thank you so much, you made things so much easier for me,’ that is when I feel like I’m doing what I’m meant to be doing,” she said.