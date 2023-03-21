 West Pierce Hosts CPR, First Aid & AED Classes – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Hosts CPR, First Aid & AED Classes

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue offers CPR, First Aid & AED training classes to the public.

This course covers adult, child and infant CPR with airway management, first aid for choking, control of bleeding, splinting, bandaging, first aid for burns, sprains, strains, poison control, and other first aid procedures are covered. This course meets Labor & Industries and Department of Social & Health Services Standards. Please note: This course does NOT meet the requirements for the Healthcare Provider course. 

The cost is $70 per student and pre-registration and pre-payment are required. CERT members may attend for $15. The course is subject to cancellation if the class minimum of 10 people is not met.

2023 Course Dates:

  • April 8
  • June 10
  • August 12
  • October 7
  • December 9

Each class runs from 9am – 1pm and registration information may be found here. Please call (253) 564-1623 with any questions.

