Rainier Street Preservation Project has started – The Suburban Times

Rainier Street Preservation Project has started

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

Work has commenced on the Rainier St. Preservation Project.  This project will continue through mid-May and will consist of the reconstruction of sidewalk ramps to meet current standards, grinding down the existing asphalt roadway and repaving of the roadway between Union Ave and Steilacoom Blvd.  Active Construction Inc. is the contractor completing these improvements on behalf of the Town. 

Please utilize alternate routes between 7:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. if possible and expect delays and possible detours as this work progresses.

If you have any questions or comments concerning the project, please contact Mark Burlingame at 253.581.1912.

