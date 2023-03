Town of Steilacoom announcement.

We will be improving Old Military Road and Stevens Street between the East Town Limits to Lexington St. with an overlay (as depicted on the map below). The project will also replace curb ramps that are not currently ADA compliant, adjust utilities to grade, restripe the roadway, and add signage where required. The design is kicked off the week of March 13, 2023. The construction is expected to begin this fall.