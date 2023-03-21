Don’t Get Hooked by Vishing – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Today we received a call from a sharp-witted resident who shared that someone had called claiming to be from the City asking about their Medicare information. While their caller ID said “City of University Place,” and it was indeed the front desk number, the resident became suspicious and called City Hall directly.

Her suspicion paid off, as this was in fact a scam (a vishing attack using a spoofed number) and not the City calling. City Hall and City Staff will never call and request personal information such as that related to Medicare. If you receive a call from City Hall and are suspicious, always err on the side of caution and give us a call to confirm.

To learn more about vishing or caller ID spoofing, and how you can protect yourself against attempted scams, visit: https://www.fcc.gov/spoofing.