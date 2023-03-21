 Clover Park School District 2023-24 Kindergarten Registration Now Open – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District 2023-24 Kindergarten Registration Now Open

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District (CPSD) kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year opened Wednesday, March 15.

CPSD offers learning experiences to ensure your child has the tools necessary to explore their interests and build a foundation to achieve at high levels academically, socially and emotionally with each coming year. 

To enroll your student, review the kindergarten registration information and visit the Student Enrollment page on our district website to complete the online enrollment process and begin your child’s journey to achieving success.   

