Applicants Sought for the Planning Commission – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill four positions on the Planning Commission: the Development Community position, the District Nos. 1 and 4 positions, and the Public Transportation position. Applicants seeking a district position must reside in that district. Appointees will serve a three-year term from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026, with the exception of the District No. 4 position which will serve out the remainder of the term ending on June 30, 2025.

The Planning Commission develops and updates the Comprehensive Plan and its elements; and formulates effective and efficient land use and development regulations and processes that implement the Comprehensive Plan. This Commission reviews various planning issues, such as area-wide zoning reclassifications, moratoria, interim zoning, pre-annexation planning, historic district designation, urban design, and transportation and capital facilities programs. Meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of each month beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Planning Commission can be found here.

The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Monday, April 3, 2023. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication.

For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.