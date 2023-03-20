Tacoma-Pierce County REALTOR Named National 30 Under 30 Finalist – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jenn Chernut, TPCAR.

Spencer Eiseman

Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®, the Voice for REALTORS® for over 100 years, is proud to announce one if its members, REALTOR® Spencer Eiseman of Windermere Abode, has been selected as one of 50 finalists in the National Association of REALTORS® 2023 Class of 30 Under 30. Spencer is one of only two REALTOR® finalists from Washington State and was selected from a pool of over 300 applicants.

NAR judges will be selecting the final 30 based on criteria spelled out in 30 Under 30 Program FAQs. Judges look at business success, innovation, leadership, and community/association involvement. They also seek geographic and ethnic diversity, as well as a good mix of companies.

“TPCAR is thrilled to see Spencer Eiseman recognized as a rising star in our industry,” stated Sean Martin, CEO of TPCAR. “As a recent graduate of our Leadership Academy, and a member of our Diversity Committee, Spencer has shown an innate ability to engage with others and is a fantastic ambassador for our industry.”

On Friday, March 24, at approximately 12:00 pm CDT, online voting will open, enabling website visitors to vote for their favorite finalist candidates. Online voting will be active for one week, ending at 12:00 pm CDT Friday, March 31. The person who collects the most votes out of the 50 candidates will not only be featured in a short online article as Web Choice Award winner but will be included as part of the 2023 class of 30 Under 30.

To learn more about this year’s 30 Under 30 finalists, visit: https://www.nar.realtor/magazine/30-under-30/meet-the-50-finalists-vying-for-a-spot-in-this-years-30-under-30

