Pierce County District Court commissioner appointed – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pedro Chou.

The Pierce County District Court judges are pleased to announce their selection of Pedro Chou as the new District Court commissioner. Pedro’s start date will be May 1, 2023. Pedro will initially be tasked with implementing a Community Court as well as expanding other therapeutic court models to meet the needs of the community.

Pedro has more than 17 years of experience serving the community as a prosecuting attorney for the City of Tacoma. In addition to serving as a lead attorney at the Tacoma City Attorney’s Prosecution Division, he recently served as an interim council policy analyst at the Tacoma City Manager’s Office. Pedro has also been serving as a pro tem with Pierce County District Court since July of 2022.

At the age of nine, Pedro and his family emigrated from Hong Kong, settling in Richland, Washington, where his family made their home before moving to the west side of the mountains. Pedro is a proud alumnus of the University of Washington where he earned a bachelor’s degree in society and justice and sociology. He received his Juris Doctor from the Seattle University School of Law and most recently, while working full time, he completed the Master of Business Administration program at the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. His exceptional work ethic and commitment to Pierce County’s justice system will serve the court well.

Please join us in welcoming Commissioner Chou to the District Court family.

About Pierce County District Court:

Pierce County District Court is the second largest district court in the State of Washington and is proud to serve the citizens of Pierce County. The Court is staffed with eight judges and 107 court and probation employees. There are two sites where court activities are held: the County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, and the District Court Resource Center at 925 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma. For more information, please visit our website at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/DistrictCourt.