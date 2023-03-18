Tacoma Baseball History Event Happening March 25 at Cheney Stadium – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Office has announced a public history event, “Fields of Memories: Celebrating Tacoma’s Baseball History” from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Cheney Stadium.

The free public event is hosted in partnership with the Tacoma Pierce County Sports Museum, the Tacoma Rainiers, the City of Tacoma Historic Preservation program, and the Ben B. Cheney Foundation.

There will be screenings of a 30-minute video documentary on Tacoma’s baseball history, panel interviews and autograph signings with some of Tacoma’s most illustrious professional baseball personalities and a selection of Tacoma baseball memorabilia on display courtesy of Marc Blau and the Tacoma Pierce County Sports Museum.

The schedule of events (subject to change) will be as follows:

1 PM: Welcome (Summit Club, 3rd floor)

1-5 PM: Baseball memorabilia available for viewing

1:05-1:35 PM “Crack of the Bat: A History of Baseball in Tacoma-Pierce County” (video presentation in Summit Club), followed by Q&A with Mike Curto, Marc Blau

1:35-2:30 PM Mike Curto interviews: Aaron Pointer, Rick Borchers, Steve Gajkowski, Doug Sisk

1:30-2:30 PM Player autographs: Wes Stock, Jim Nettles, Mike Brooks, Bob Christofferson

2:30-3 PM Break, replay of “Crack of the Bat: A History of Baseball in Tacoma-Pierce County” video (Summit Club)

3–3:45 PM Mike Curto interviews: Wes Stock, Jim Nettles, Mike Brooks, Bob Christofferson

3-4 PM Player autographs: Aaron Pointer, Rick Borchers, Steve Gajkowski, Doug Sisk

3:45–4:15 PM All players sign autographs. Replay of “Crack of the Bat: A History of Baseball in Tacoma-Pierce County.”

To learn more about the program, email Susan Johnson, Historic Preservation Coordinator, at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or call at (253) 281-7445.