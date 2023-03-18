Public Hearing Notice to extend Interim Zoning Controls – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., to again extend the interim zoning controls implemented via Ordinance No. 3240 for an additional six months. These interim zoning controls pertain to facilities to accommodate homeless individuals consistent with House Bill 1220.

This public hearing will be open to the public and will occur in the City Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall, at 333 S. Meridian. The meeting will also be available via livestream or by Zoom. Information on how to access the meeting virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website by 5:00 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the meeting. All citizens are welcome to speak during the public hearing.

Additional information may be obtained from the Development and Permitting Services Department, by phone at (253) 435-3604 or by email at KBaker@puyallupwa.gov.