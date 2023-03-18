PLU Earns 2023-2024 Military Friendly School Designation – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

Pacific Lutheran University announced today that it has earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation. PLU received a “gold” designation and was ranked the sixth most “military friendly” institution among private universities offering doctorate degrees.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.