 PLU Earns 2023-2024 Military Friendly School Designation – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

PLU Earns 2023-2024 Military Friendly School Designation

· Leave a Comment ·

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

Pacific Lutheran University announced today that it has earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation. PLU received a “gold” designation and was ranked the sixth most “military friendly” institution among private universities offering doctorate degrees.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly  School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *