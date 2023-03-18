Changing Minds event in Tacoma this May – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — Changing Minds is an annual benefit of the MultiCare Behavioral Health Foundation, which takes place during Mental Health Awareness Month. The fundraiser highlights behavioral health issues and helps sustain and expand mental health services for people of all ages in our region.

This year, a breakfast will be held on May 25 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Silver Cloud Point Ruston in Tacoma. While tickets are free, guests will be asked to make a minimum donation of $150.

Evening Magazine host Angela Poe Russell will be emcee for the Tacoma breakfast. The event will feature a panel of community experts and advocates discussing the child and youth behavioral health crisis.

The deadline to reserve tickets for the Tacoma breakfast is May 11.