Spring Fair Photography Contest – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Photographic Society.

Got a great photograph? Why not enter it into the Spring Fair Photo Contest?

Any amateur photographer who drives less than 50% of their income from photos is eligible to enter. Open to any subject…but remember this is a family fair and inappropriate material will be disqualified. Sizes: Minimum 8×10 and maximum 16×20.

Cash Prizes! Entries are due on Thursday, March 23 and can be dropped off at Robi’s Lakewood Camera. For entry forms and more info, please visit Tacoma Photographic Society.org.