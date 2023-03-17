Partners for Parks Announces Historic H-Barn Restoration Project – The Suburban Times

Partners for Parks announcement.

One of Lakewood’s most historic buildings, the H-Barn at Fort Steilacoom Park, is preparing to undergo a major restoration designed to benefit the entire Lakewood community and beyond.

Partners for Parks, a nonprofit focused on enhancing the quality of life for Lakewood residents, is launching a fundraising project to support a $7.5 million public-private partnership. The nonprofit is passionate about parks and will be leading a $3.5 million private sector fundraising effort that will make possible a $4 million public investment from the City of Lakewood. Multiple fundraising strategies will be used to encourage private financial support from individuals, foundations, organizations and businesses in a major gift campaign carried out in two phases through 2023 and 2024 and concluding in the spring of 2025.

A former milking barn, the restored H-Barn will allow visitors to experience the facility as it once was, while also providing an accessible and much-needed gathering space for the community. New uses could include everything from private events like weddings and reunions to public events like art shows, senior activities, educational field trips and a farmers market.

Above all else, the renovation will retain the facility’s rich history, highlighting the barn’s original function and features while sustaining it for the future. This multi-purpose facility will bring positive economic benefits to the area.

The H-Barn Project will enlist strong community support from a broad array of Lakewood-area groups, public safety organizations, nonprofits, local tribes, military, K-12 and higher education, service clubs and private funders.

Partners for Parks believes the H-Barn Project will positively impact a great many people in our community. It is fueled by an essential need and a big idea that will have an immediate impact and will serve future generations for many years to come.

To learn more about the historic H-Barn Restoration Project and Partners for Parks, visit https://partnersforparks.net/.