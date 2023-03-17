Meet Trista Duval – Artistic Director of Centerstage Theatre – The Suburban Times

Written by Peg Doman.

Trista Duval’s professional head shot

When I first talked over the phone with Trista, I realized she was one of the most energic and vivacious person I’ve ever met. She talks quickly; after all, she has so much information to share.

I asked her how she got into theatre arts: grade school plays, high school or university productions, church performances or what. Her answer: when she was in eighth grade, she had a friend in a teen production and she just hung around, doing what she could and enjoying every minute. In Trista’s words, she realized, “Oh, these are my people!” She never went back.

Trista and husband, actor Tim Duval, act together as well as separately.

Earning roles in other productions, she immersed herself in theatre life. After her first role, she was quite addicted. Continuing in school productions, she got singing roles as well and was ecstatic. Her first paying gig was as Polly, the daughter in a production of Neil Simon’s “The Gingerbread Lady” in a regional theatre. Trista earned $270 as a professional!

After high school, she attended two universities, one for Musical Theater and Elon University for Musical Performance. After graduating, she travelled around for many roles from Seattle to Florida. She had intended to go to Southern California where her sister lived but was so busy, she never got there.

She met her husband, actor Tim Duval, in March and married the following January. Since he’s from the northwest they moved to Seattle. Trista fell very ill, from an acute allergic reaction in her vocal cords that caused cord damage. She went from one ENT to another; most told her to rest her cords and keep them hydrated. (She was already doing that). Finally, she met a doctor who understood the issues performers face. She was offered a surgery that may heal the problem ‒ or not. Trista decided to have it and spent the following decade in vocal training. During the recovery she was offered roles from respected Seattle area theatres – The Village in Issaquah and Seattle’s 5th Avenue – that she had to turn down until she completely healed.

Trista returned to the stage after her decade long recovery as the Good Fairy in the Centerstage panto (pantomime) production of Little Red Riding Hood.

As she entered this stage of her career, she realized that she’d been given a gift: this was the opportunity for her to polish up other facets of her training: as a vocal coach, researching playwrights as well as new and old productions, directing and team building. For five years, working for small arts non-profits as a trainer, she proved her competency and made many connections.

Her first role after healing was as the Good Fairy in Little Red Riding Hood in Centerstage’s annual panto (pantomime). A panto is usually a fairy tale or children’s story with singing, physical humor and generally silly stuff. They are traditional in British working men’s clubs at Christmas time. They are particularly for children, but there are always slightly naughty bits that go over the kids’ heads that adults adore. She also was in Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s Scarlet Pimpernel and in Centerstage’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Singing again!