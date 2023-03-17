Applicants Sought for the Human Services Commission – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill six positions on the Human Services Commission: five member positions and one youth position, between the ages of 16 and 18.

The Commission reviews competitive funding applications, rates project applications, and makes human services funding recommendations. The Commission also serves as a resource to the City Council and City Staff for implementation of programming related to human services and community wellness.

The Commission is comprised of 15 members serving three-year terms, except the youth position which has a one-year term.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees, as well as individuals who have benefited from human services programs such as homelessness or household stability programs, youth development, domestic violence services or mental health and substance use disorder programs are strongly encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Human Services Commission can be found here.

The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Thursday, March 30, 2023. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.