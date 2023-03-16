Puget Sound Reporting seeks new company acquisitions – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Angela Anders.

TACOMA— Puget Sound Reporting, which has been providing accurate, prompt court transcripts for 60 years in the Pacific Northwest legal community, announced this week it is open to seeking company acquisitions in the court reporting and transcription industry in Washington state.

“We are ready to grow,” said Angela Anders, owner of Puget Sound Reporting. “After six decades of success, our team at Puget Sound Reporting is looking to expand our footprint by acquiring the right kinds of companies, specifically locally owned and operated companies that are dedicated to their staff and simply looking to us as a succession solution or are preparing to transition out of the business.”

The Tacoma-based company specializes in court reporting and transcribing for depositions, trials, hearings, and arbitrations. The company can perform their services using video conferencing and in-person. Puget Sound Reporting utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and harnesses the expertise of their team to serve their clients.

“Businesses looking to sell should consider Puget Sound Reporting because we are home to certified court reporters that are experts in courtroom protocol and procedure,” Anders said. “More than anything, a company considering acquisition by our firm will know that their clients are in good hands with qualified staff who can navigate the courtroom process with ease and provide accurate and timely products.”

Court reporting and transcribing businesses within the region looking to sell or would like to discuss a possible acquisition, should contact Angela Anders at psr@pugetsoundreporting.com or (253) 627-7129.

For more information on Puget Sound Reporting, visit pugetsoundreporting.com