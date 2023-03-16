Play and Dream the World You Want in Utopian Garden – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live announcement.

TACOMA, WASH.— A world premiere exhibit arrives from Berlin at Tacoma Armory, following the success of Imagine Van Gogh. Tacoma Arts Live has commissioned this dynamic interactive experience in partnership with one of the world’s most visionary design studios, flora&faunavisions. Find yourself at the intersection of art, science, and nature; within an enormous digital projection, 300-degree wrap-around and 12-foot tall screens, participants will co-create in an interactive adventure. Utopian Garden opens at the historic Tacoma Armory this May through June 30, 2023, the exhibit hours of operation are Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. All ages are welcome and encouraged to explore and play.

Utopian Garden kindles creativity and curiosity with learning opportunities for everyone, in a stunning, simulated environment. Influenced by ideas of revered visionaries ranging from Ada Lovelace, Carl Linnaeus, Claude Monet, and more. Following a guided storyline, participants actively build their journey through Utopian Garden, interacting with dynamic projections in beautiful visual scenes focused on art, science, and nature – all without the hassle of VR headsets. One portion of the experience examines creativity and beauty using AI as a smart design for the future.

After the tour and to further activate imagination and understanding, guests are invited to participate in hands-on creative workshops adjacent to the exhibit. A variety of projects offer time for reflection and fun, along with the opportunity to engage with educators and other guests about their creation in the Utopian Garden.

“Utopian Garden sparks the imagination and helps build a collective vision toward utopia, a place of hope, health, and happiness. Tacoma Arts Live encourages everyone to play, dream, and let go,” commented David Fischer, Executive Director of Tacoma Arts Live.

Tickets to Utopian Garden are $39 for weekdays and $49 for weekends with discount tickets for Seniors, Military, Students, and Children ages 3 – 6, plus children under two are free. Group rates are available for parties of 10+. Scholarship support for access is also available through social service partners. Tickets are on sale now. To learn more and reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit in person at Tacoma Armory – 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.

About flora&faunavisions

This project is the culmination of over 25 years of productions in the interactive commercial industry by the design team. Their work is born from a deep-seated desire to offer beautiful, thought-provoking, and inspiring interactions for everyone. Following the amazing success of Genius – the immersive and exploratory journey through the eyes of visionary polymath Leonardo da Vinci, which will soon visit locations throughout Europe and the US – Utopian Garden is flora&faunavisions’ most daring and expansive project to date.

flora&faunavisions has been bringing immersive and interactive spectacles to life – from exhibitions and live music shows to fashion events and stage productions. The internationally award-winning design studio is consistently at the forefront of new technologies, operating at the intersection of light, artistic media, language, and digital frameworks, challenging and enriching our perception of how we absorb spaces, stories, moments, and the world that surrounds us. Recent acclaimed works include stage and festival designs for the electronic musicians Solomun and Paul Kalkbrenner and curating and designing the interactive exhibition Olympus Perspective Playground, which traveled to more than ten countries. The studio also created the hit immersive experiences Magenta Moon Garden and Genius in 2021, as well as the spatial musical production Dragon Spring Phoenix Rise, which premiered at the Shed in New York City. For 2023 flora&faunavisions is currently designing Wagner’s The Ring Cycle for Opera Australia, and Insideout, which will open March 22 in Seattle as part of the permanent WNDR Museum collection.