Pierce Transit to Implement Service Change Mar. 19 – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Pierce Transit will implement its twice-yearly service change on Sunday, Mar. 19, with many local bus routes’ weekend schedules featuring increased frequency of rides and added trips. Details of changes by route are available at Pierce-Transit.org/pierce-transit-routes. This change represents an addition of 149 trips, amounting to more than 6,700 annual hours of added service.

Pierce Transit provides free Wi-Fi on buses and has invested in other technology that helps riders understand system conditions, such as bus departures and how to locate their bus in real-time. Riders can get up-to-date information through:

PierceTransit.org offers complete schedules (to view, download or print by route), maps, trip planning, service alerts and real-time bus arrival information.

Monitors at major boarding hubs, showing real-time arrival information.

Transit app for trip planning and real-time information.

Route alerts by subscription: Sign up at PierceTransit.org/StayConnected.

Call (from any phone) or text (from a smartphone) your bus stop number to 253.533.7084 for real-time arrival info.

Call Pierce Transit’s Customer Service Center for assistance at 253.581.8000 (option 2, then option 2 again). Customer Service can also print and mail individual route schedules.

About Pierce Transit:

Founded in 1979, Pierce Transit is a nationally recognized leader in the public transportation industry. The agency’s service covers 292 square miles of Pierce County with roughly 70 percent of the county population. Serving Washington’s second largest county, Pierce Transit provides four types of service: traditional bus, SHUTTLE paratransit, on-demand Runner and vanpools that help get passengers to jobs, schools and appointments.