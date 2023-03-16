2023 South Sound Business Summit, May 4 – The Suburban Times

South Sound Business Summit announcement.

WHAT IS THE EVENT?: Founded in 2015, The South Sound Business Summit’s purpose is to support South King, Pierce and Thurston County business owners and C-suite managers through a forum where you can learn business, leadership and marketing from market leaders who want you to succeed.

WHY DOES THIS EVENT EXIST?: We believe that the local business community needs a place to learn from other business owner’s success and failures, marketing techniques and other ways to grow and expand your business. We do this to give back, not to make a profit, so that everyone can succeed in business.

WHO SHOULD PARTICIPATE?: Business leaders, managers and entrepreneurs looking to make the most of their business, employees and profitability. Businesses with large or small revenue should attend; the topics help all businesses regardless of size.

The 2023 South Sound Business Summit will be held May (8:30 am-12 pm) at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College (4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood).

Learn more and register here.