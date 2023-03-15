Temporary Street Closure on Division Avenue Scheduled March 16-17 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform road maintenance on Division Avenue between North Broadway Street and North Tacoma Avenue. The road will be closed Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day with traffic detours in place.

All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards are on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Derrick Wells at dwells@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5430.