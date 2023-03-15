STEP and Omni Financial kickstart diaper drive for military families – The Suburban Times

Jaime Eligio and Eula Miller of Omni Financial make a donation to TEAM STEP, Tony Teravainen, Linda Disney, and Kia Thompson, to kick off the Baby on Board Diaper and Formula Drive in Lakewood, Washington.

Submitted by Support the Enlisted Project (STEP).

Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) and Omni Financial have officially started the annual Baby on Board diaper and formula drive for military families in Washington.

More than 6,000 babies are born to military families in Washington each year. STEP’s mission is to provide financial assistance to junior enlisted military families, E1-E6, and recently transitioned veterans who are facing financial crisis. Because the cost of living in Washington state is higher than most, the budgeting challenges of a growing family put extra pressure on military service personnel. The diaper and formula drive and distribution helps alleviate some of that stress by providing critically needed supplies.

The Baby on Board diaper and formula drive runs through April 15. Individuals and groups are encouraged to support infants and toddlers born to military families by donating supplies at the following locations:

DuPont

ACU – 1495 Wilmington

Gig Harbor

Alternative Back Care – 3309 56th St SW, Suite 102

Timberland Bank – 3015 Judson

Graham

ACU – 9921 224th St E

JBLM

ACU – 2201 N 12th St

ACU – 11574 A Street

ACU – 9035 Jackson Avenue, Madigan



Lacey

ACU – 8308 Quinault Dr NE



Lakewood

Omni Financial – 11013 Bridgeport Way SW

US Bank – 9310 Bridgeport

ACU – 6310 Mt. Tacoma Drive SW



Olympia

2850 Harrison Ave



Port Orchard

Lenny’s Classic Barber Shop – 2419 Bethel Rd SE

VFW Post 2669 – 3100 SE Mile Hill Drive



Puyallup

Timberland Bank – 12814 Meridian

Veterans United – 10514 156th St E, #104

Spanaway

ACU – 17007 Pacific Avenue



Tacoma

Alternative Back Care – 2315 6th Street

ACU – 1917 S 72nd St. Suite 25/26

ACU – 2602 N Proctor St #103

Timberland Bank – 7805 Hosmer St

University Place

ACU – 4323 Bridgeport Way W

Yelm

ACU – 415 Yelm Avenue East

ACU – 17100 WA – 507 SE, Walmart

Individuals may also shop online at https://www.teamstepusa.org/babyonboard. Donations are also accepted for the purchase of larger baby items, like car seats, cribs, and mattresses, among other things, as needed.

Please help our young, enlisted service men and women and their families by supporting the Baby on Board diaper and formula drive with Support the Enlisted Project (STEP).

