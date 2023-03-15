Rotary March Educator of the Month – The Suburban Times

Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement.

Photo (left to right): Teacher Kyra Cooper, Rotary President Jason Whalen and Rotarian Eric Warn

Rotary Club of Lakewood named Clover Park School District elementary school teacher Kyra Cooper as March Educator of the Month at its March 10 meeting.

Cooper is an exceptional teacher and role model to her fifth grade students at Oakbrook Elementary School and embraces each of her students’ academic and social individuality.

Cooper utilizes data heavily in her teaching. She assesses students regularly to identify areas where they are succeeding and areas where they may require more focused help. She uses that data to create small groups within her class to ensure students are working with peers who have a similar level of understanding of each subject.

Understanding where students are academically allows Cooper to implement activities and assignments that reinforce what students need to know to be successful when entering middle school.

Photo (left to right): Superintendent Ron Banner, Teacher Kyra Cooper and Oakbrook Elementary School Principal Leila Davis

Cooper is committed to helping students learn and thrive in an inclusive, safe environment that they feel comfortable being in every day. In the classroom, she has instituted an effective daily routine and collaborates with students to establish strong expectations.

Building relationships with her students is a priority for Cooper as she believes doing so fosters a healthy, supportive environment. She believes respect goes both ways inside of the classroom and works hard to exhibit the respect students deserve and nurture the idea that respect is mutual.

