Ride Along with Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

We had a last minute cancellation so you will all have to hang out with our PIO Sgt. Darren Moss Jr for this episode of “RIDE ALONG.” Sgt. Moss drove around on Swingshift and graveyard to help out with patrol while also doing some PIO duties.

We share these videos with you so you have an actual look at what it is like to work a full shift as a deputy. We could cherry pick the exciting calls, but we know that is not realistic to what the job is really like.