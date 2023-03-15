Registration Open for Puyallup 101 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Have you ever wondered how the City operates? How does it maintain streets and parks? Manage the budget? Make decisions?

If so, we encourage you to register for this free eight-week civics course! With Puyallup 101, you will gain a strong understanding of the organizational structure and operations of City departments, and how you can become involved and make an impact in this place we call home. Community discussion and input is encouraged. Upon completion of the course, you will join our Puyallup 101 Alumni Program and be notified of boards and commission openings, upcoming community trainings and volunteer opportunities.

Course Objectives

Offer a behind-the-scenes look into how City departments operate and how decisions are made.

Foster communication between the City and residents, businesses and non-profit organizations.

Learn about your Council representatives and their experience and goals in office.

Encourage community members to become actively involved in decisions that affect Puyallup’s quality of life.

Participant Eligibility

Be a Puyallup resident, business owner, or work in the city.

Be 18 years or older (0R 15 with an attending guardian).

Must not be running for, or currently serving in, a political office.

Must be willing to commit to attending at least six of the eight classes to receive a certificate of completion.

Learn more and register here.