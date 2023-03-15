Pierce County accepting applications for Behavioral Health Tax funds – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

The Pierce County Human Services Behavioral Health program is accepting applications to provide mental health, substance use disorder, and therapeutic court-related services within Pierce County.

Applicants must apply online before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Interested parties will have an opportunity to attend a bidder’s conference before the deadline. Approximately $28 million is available to address the following funding targets identified in the 2021 Behavioral Health Improvement Plan:

Rural Behavioral Health

Behavioral Health Workforce

Community Education

Prevention and Early Intervention

Outpatient and Community-Based Services

Crisis and Inpatient Services

Services for the Justice Involved

Behavioral Health Housing Supports

“The pandemic exacerbated what we already knew – people in Pierce County are struggling to get their behavioral health needs met, especially in prevention and treatment,” says Human Services Director Heather Moss. “We’re looking for providers who can offer a wide range of services including treatment in rural communities, sobering centers, crisis intervention and prevention for children, and other innovative and effective programs that address the unmet substance use disorder and mental health needs in our community. Mental health can be maintained and restored in many ways – we welcome creative proposals from our social services community to help address this county’s mental health needs.”

Funding is available from two taxes, the Behavioral Health Tax and the Liquor Excise Tax. In December 2020, the Pierce County Council passed Ordinance 2020-138, authorizing a one-tenth of 1% Behavioral Health and Therapeutic Courts Tax (BHTC) in accordance with RCW 82.14.460. This fund was established for the purpose of improving the quality of life for county residents and decreasing criminal justice system costs and emergency department use by reducing negative outcomes associated with untreated mental health and substance use disorders. The liquor excise tax is used to fund substance use treatment programs provided by agencies licensed by the Department of Health.

Applicants must register with OpenGov, Pierce County’s new e-Procurement Portal, using this link. After signing up, an email will be sent to activate the account. There is no cost to register with OpenGov. Vendors already registered with OpenGov can view current solicitations at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/Bids.

Applications will be reviewed and scored by members of the Behavioral Health Advisory Board (BHAB), which will then make recommendations to the Pierce County Executive and County Council. The BHAB serves in an advisory capacity to assist the County in meeting the comprehensive behavioral health planning responsibilities required by applicable laws.