Lakewood Live Edge Hearing Notice – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood Community Development Department will hold a public hearing March 29, 2023 for permit #3747 (Lakewood Live Edge – Conditional Use Permit). The application proposes a remodel of an existing building to accommodate production, drying and surfacing of live edge slabs at 4034-4048 100th Street SW in Lakewood, WA. The subject property is located within the Commercial 2 (C2) zoning district and allows for the proposed use through approval of a conditional use permit, or CUP.

All persons wishing to submit written comment on this project prior to the public hearing may do so by March 27, 2023. Written comments may also be submitted at the hearing and interested parties may testify in person or virtually.

Project files are available upon request. A copy of the staff report will be available for review through the Community Development Department five calendar days prior to the public hearing.

What : Public Hearing on Permit #3747, Lakewood Live Edge

: Public Hearing on Permit #3747, Lakewood Live Edge When : 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023

: 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Where: American Lake Conference Room, Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

Remote attendance: Those unable to attend in person can attend virtually via Zoom. Use ID: 896 4338 9641; Passcode 617822 to join. Or dial 253-215-8782 and enter the ID and passcode. If attending remotely and wishing to comment, please use the “raise your hand” function on Zoom when prompted. A staff member will call on you when it is your turn to speak. Once unmuted, please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker has three minutes to speak.

Public Comments: Public comments and public testimony are accepted by mail, email or by live virtual comment. Send comments by mail to Andrea Bell, Associate Planner, at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or email abell@cityoflakewood.us Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the Hearing Examiner electronically.