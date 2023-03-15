2023 Historic Preservation Awards Nominations Open – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for the 2023 Historic Preservation Awards. The awards celebrate the best in preservation projects and programming.

“The Annual Preservation Awards are a great way to shine a light on the people and projects working to keep Tacoma’s history alive, whether that’s by renovating a historic building or boosting lesser known stories of our shared past,” stated Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson.

The Outstanding Achievement award categories include:

Sustainability (NEW category as of 2023)

Housing (NEW category as of 2023)

Broadening Perspectives (Awareness of under-documented or represented historical narratives)

Commercial Renovation

Community Engagement

Heritage/Legacy Business

Innovation in Preservation and Outreach

Landmark Nomination

Leadership in Preservation

Partnerships in Preservation

Residential Renovation

Nominations can be submitted using Google Forms through May 3.

The awards ceremony and reception will be held in-person on Thursday, May 25. More details available at cityoftacoma.org/historicpreservation.

For more information, contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.