Harrison Preparatory School Student Completes House Page Program – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Harrison Preparatory School ninth grader Reinida Benavente served as a page for 29th District Representative Melanie Morgan during her term in the House Page Program.

Reinida has completed a total of two terms as a page for the House Page Program and assumed a variety of responsibilities. She supported the efficient operation of the Washington State Legislature while receiving daily civics instruction, drafted her own bills and participated in mock committee hearings.

Thank you to Rep. Morgan for sponsoring Reinida during her term as page.

The House of Representatives for Washington State hosts the House Page Program for youth who are at least 14 years old and have not yet reached their 17th birthday. More information about the House Page Program and scholarship opportunities are available at House Page Program.