CPSD Career and Technical Education Connects Students with Careers – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

February was Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. CPSD celebrates its importance to students who are honing their skills for a bright future. CPSD middle and high schools offer CTE courses such as robotics, health science, sports medicine, web design and more. These programs give students the opportunity to receive hands-on training for high-skill, high-wage employment options. Students can graduate a step ahead of their peers as they continue toward certification or higher education.

Classroom Speakers

Secondary schools invite industry professionals into the classroom to discuss their roles, career pathways and possible career opportunities for students. Recently, Lakes High School freshmen and sophomores in the career choices class heard from guest speaker Deborah Horn from Microsoft 365.

Horn has a marketing and economics background and is currently the Microsoft 365 Digital Demand Generation group manager. She and her team manage a budget of more than $100 million to generate consumer demand for Microsoft products across media. She explained how she advertises on social media platforms students use every day and even worked with influencers to market Microsoft 365 and its products.

“Hearing directly from people in these industries has made a huge difference for these students,” said Lakes Teacher Baron Coleman.

Please contact the career and college readiness department at 253-583-5195 if you are interested in serving as a classroom speaker.

Construction Competition

Recently, four Clover Park High School students put their carpentry skills to the test in the SkillsUSA Carpentry Contest at the Pierce County Skills Center.

Tate Bloom, Vincent Bogolmalski, Katie Trejo and Kassandra Salinas competed against other students from around the region and worked through a complex prompt to frame a roof and wall. Students demonstrated trade-specific skills learned in class while showcasing soft skills used by construction professionals, such as teamwork, time management, critical thinking and communication. Students also received valuable feedback from knowledgeable industry professionals who judged their work.

College Tours

CPSD high schools work with representatives from local colleges and universities to give students tours of their campuses and learn more about advanced degrees and careers. Recently, Lakes and Clover Park high school students visited Pacific Lutheran University for a college tour and admissions presentation.