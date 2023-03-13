 U.P. Awarded 2023 Well City Honors – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

U.P. Awarded 2023 Well City Honors

· Leave a Comment ·

City of University Place announcement.

In recognition of its efforts to encourage employee wellness and help reduce the cost of medical insurance premiums, the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Employee Benefit Trust named the City of University Place as one of the state’s Well Cities. The AWC Employee Benefit Trust is a local government benefit pool for cities, towns and other local government agencies. The honor means City of U.P. employees will receive a 2 percent discount on all 2024 medical premiums, including those applied to their spouses and dependents.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *