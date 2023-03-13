U.P. Awarded 2023 Well City Honors – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

In recognition of its efforts to encourage employee wellness and help reduce the cost of medical insurance premiums, the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Employee Benefit Trust named the City of University Place as one of the state’s Well Cities. The AWC Employee Benefit Trust is a local government benefit pool for cities, towns and other local government agencies. The honor means City of U.P. employees will receive a 2 percent discount on all 2024 medical premiums, including those applied to their spouses and dependents.