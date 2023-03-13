 Pierce College Fort Steilacoom to Hold First Open House – The Suburban Times

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom to Hold First Open House

Pierce College announcement.

Pierce College is pleased to announce its first ever Open House! Join us Wednesday, March 15th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm in the Cascade Building on our Fort Steilacoom campus for a chance to see the exciting things happening at Pierce College.

The Open House will give prospective students and their families the opportunity to meet with Pierce College Admissions and Registration, get FAFSA/WAFSA support from our financial aid team and visit department booths such as Student Life, Workforce, Outreach, and more to learn about their future at Pierce College.

There will also be free foodgames and a chance to meet faculty, staff and current students.

At Pierce College, our priority is our student’s success! Join us for our first Open House and let us help you reach your life goals.

Please visit our website for more information.

