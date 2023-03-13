Partner Spotlight: YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

The Lakewood YMCA is a key partner with CPSD to help students build a strong foundation for academic, emotional, social and physical growth.

Middle school students can attend a choice of five classes offered by the YMCA, focused on topics such as youth and government, or visit the Community Learning Center (CLC) located within their school before, after or during school. The CLCs provide holistic programming to support students.

Before- and after-school care for elementary students is offered by the YMCA at Custer, Idlewild and Dower elementary schools. Beginning February 2023, the YMCA will provide expanded learning opportunities at Custer and Dower elementary schools.

Summer enrichment activities are provided during summer break for all CPSD students, along with the Power Scholars program. Power Scholars is an elementary-age summer program where students increase academic success and self-confidence through interactive, highly engaging academic instruction.

Learn more about YMCA offerings by contacting your student’s school or visiting www.ymcapkc.org.