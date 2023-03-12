Plan for I-5 and SR 7 daytime ramp closures in Tacoma March 14-16 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use Interstate 5, I- 705, and State Route 7in Tacoma will want to build extra time into their trips. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance teams are coordinating a multi-crew effort for stormwater system cleaning, sweeping, litter control and graffiti removal along ramps near Tacoma City Center during daytime hours March 14-16.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 14

South 38th Street collector distributor lane to northbound I-5, I-705 and SR 7 will close. Drivers will detour to westbound SR 16 to Union Avenue, return on eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 to access I-705 and SR 7 exits.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 15

Northbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close. Drivers will detour on northbound I-705 to SR-509, then return southbound on I-705 to access SR 7.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 16

Northbound SR 7 exit to southbound I-5 will close. Drivers will detour to northbound I-705 to SR-509, then return southbound on I-705 to access southbound I-5.

This work will take place between morning and afternoon rush hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is when driver behavior is generally safer, and crews and work zone signs are more easily seen. With increases in work zone crashes and risky driving, WSDOT is taking several steps to better ensure everyone’s safety in work zones.

Work zone safety

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic; put your phone down when behind the wheel.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT statewide travel map, the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.