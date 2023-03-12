Fun evening of Musical Theater Songs – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Join us on March 14 as we conclude our 17th season. Puget Sound Concert Opera will delight us with Songs from Musical Theater!

Tuesday March 14th at 7:00pm at Slavonian Hall, Old Town Tacoma FREE to all; donations are very much appreciated to sustain this series!

The Dueling Divas’ Musical Theater Favorites: sopranos Katie Hochman and Regina Thomas, joined by mezzo-soprano Dawn Padula, with John Burkhardt at the piano.

Grant money from Tacoma Creates has supported Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma’s “A Celebration in Voice” which includes the February 14 performance of Valentine Songs by Soprello (youtube.com/classicaltuesdays) and the upcoming March 14 Musical Theater!

More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/