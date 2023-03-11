Use Daylight Saving Time to spring forward with home energy savings – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday, March 12, and Puget Sound Energy is here to help you get ahead on your spring cleaning.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) wants to remind customers it has energy saving rebates aimed at keeping project costs low, reducing your carbon footprint, and even lowering your energy bills.

Whether your home improvement needs are big or small, PSE recommends using these energy saving tips:

Clear the way for efficient heating and cooling. Spring is a great time to clean heating return registers and replace furnace filters. Looking to upgrade your heating system? Ductless heat pumps come standard with heating and cooling! Whether you need help deciding which equipment works for your home or are considering specific options, PSE offers rebates on a variety of home heating equipment. Take advantage of the latest home technology. Devices like smart thermostats allow you to control and keep tabs on home heating usage from anywhere – and this year you can also take advantage of a $75 rebate on select models on the PSE Marketplace. Receive a $500 instant discount on electric hybrid heat pump water heaters. Heating water is the second-highest use of energy in your home. We’re making it easy to buy efficient heat pump water heaters at participating Lowe’s and Home Depot locations. Seal in the savings with home weatherization and insulation. Proper insulation can help keep cool air in and summer heat out. You can also lower your energy bill by preventing heating or cooling loss through unseen leaks and seams with air sealing. Bundle and save with a bonus rebate up to $500 when you combine multiple weatherization rebates in one project. Make an energy saving plan. The more you know, the more you can save. Understanding how much energy your home uses and assessing your home’s efficiency is the first step in staying comfortable year-round. Update your home’s profile in your pse.com account, and use the Analyze My Usage tool to get customized energy saving tips and make an energy savings plan for your household.

Want to learn more? Check out pse.com/marketplace for instant rebates. For additional tips to increase the energy efficiency of your home and learn about PSE’s other rebates, visit pse.com/rebates. To get started on a project today, find a safe and dependable Recommended Energy Professional (REP) at pse.com/rep. PSE is here to help, there are more energy efficiency tips at pse.com/lower.