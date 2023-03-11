TCC to present Fly Away Home, March 15 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

The TCC Chamber Choir and Singers are proud to present FLY AWAY HOME, our winter quarter concert. We will feature music in diverse languages including Hawaiian, Hungarian, Indonesian as we celebrate the joys of flight. This concert will feature vocal jazz, student solos, and student speakers. Please join us!

The concert will take place March 15 (7:30 pm) and will take place in TCC Building 2 (close to S12th and Mildred). Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Contact John Falskow (253-460-4374) for more information.